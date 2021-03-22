Analysts Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) PT at $3.83

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

MFA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

