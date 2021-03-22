Analysts Set Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) PT at $3.80

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLND. SVB Leerink cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 362,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. 1,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,454. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.12. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

