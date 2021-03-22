Analysts Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Price Target at $25.57

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of RKT stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.