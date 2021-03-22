Analysts Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target at $43.29

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

TCRR opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after buying an additional 1,012,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 54,266 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

