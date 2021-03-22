Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT):

3/17/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $166.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Euronet Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/17/2021 – Euronet Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Euronet’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company’s strong position is backed by constant expansions through strategic acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise it well for growth. While the EFT segment has been driven by its steady focus on deploying more technology products across extended markets, the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from favorable growth of the physical and digital distribution channels. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying growth. A strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash balance bodes well. However, its high expenses are likely to weigh on margins. Its poor return on equity bothers. Its earnings of $1.11 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.2% but declined 32% year over year.”

2/11/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $195.00 to $225.00.

1/26/2021 – Euronet Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.

EEFT stock opened at $147.79 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

