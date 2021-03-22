Analyzing Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Immunome and Global Blood Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunome N/A N/A N/A Global Blood Therapeutics -332.94% -56.43% -39.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunome and Global Blood Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunome N/A N/A -$10.44 million N/A N/A Global Blood Therapeutics $2.11 million 1,265.82 -$266.77 million ($4.71) -9.12

Immunome has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Blood Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Immunome and Global Blood Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunome 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics 0 5 13 0 2.72

Immunome presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 50.08%. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $92.33, suggesting a potential upside of 114.88%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunome.

Summary

Immunome beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating Oxbryta that has completed Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD. It is also evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase IIa clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

