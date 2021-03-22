Analyzing The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) & Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $532.60 million 4.08 $177.07 million $3.69 10.96 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $27.49 billion 1.35 $3.93 billion $0.74 7.54

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 2 2 0 2.50 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 9 4 0 2.13

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus price target of $27.75, suggesting a potential downside of 31.38%. Given The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 27.50% 16.10% 1.18% Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria -0.44% 6.45% 0.45%

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through 3 branches in Bermuda and 4 branches in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain. The United States segment consists of the financial business activity of BBVA USA in the country and the activity of the branch of BBVA SA in New York. The Mexico segment refers to banking and insurance businesses in this country as well as the activity of its branch in Houston. The Turkey segment reports the activity of Garanti BBVA group that is mainly carried out in this country and, to a lesser extent, in Romania and the Netherlands. The South America segment comprises of operations in n Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The Rest of Eurasia segment includes the banking business activity carried out by the group in Europe and Asia, excluding Spain. The company was founded on June 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

