Ancora Advisors LLC Has $877,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $512.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $536.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $332.00 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

