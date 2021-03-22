Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $31.38 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

