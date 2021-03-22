Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 6,667 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCSB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $18.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.63. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $18.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

