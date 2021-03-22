Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of DLH worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLHC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLH by 15.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 173,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,871,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLHC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $10.68 on Monday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $57.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

