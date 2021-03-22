Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939,812 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEO opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

