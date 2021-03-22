Andrew B. Nace Buys 1,000 Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CIX opened at $14.77 on Monday. CompX International Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of CompX International worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.