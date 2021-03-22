Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada."

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 653,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,582,826. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aphria has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth about $15,807,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 601,596 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,547,000 after buying an additional 7,414,562 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 541,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

