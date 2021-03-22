Apis Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $689,000 Investment in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBAY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,360. The company has a market capitalization of $347.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

