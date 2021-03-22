Apis Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Biohaven Pharmaceutical accounts for 1.2% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $71.63. 10,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,702. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

