Apis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 37,800 Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,000. Gravity comprises 6.6% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Gravity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,051. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.68. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $239.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of -0.37.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

