Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s Largest Position

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,416 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $119.99 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.