Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $16,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Aptiv stock opened at $145.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

