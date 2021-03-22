Aptose Biosciences (APS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE APS opened at C$4.92 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$12.62. The company has a market cap of C$437.20 million and a PE ratio of -7.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.42. The company has a current ratio of 24.60, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total value of C$51,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$258,725.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

