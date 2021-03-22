ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.94 ($26.99).

MT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

