Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.25.

ARCE stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Arco Platform has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $58.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $839.08 million, a PE ratio of 179.25 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 134,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 170,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 143,629 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Arco Platform by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

