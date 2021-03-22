Ardor Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $295.49 million and approximately $27.67 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.01 or 0.00245413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016183 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,009.83 or 0.03473272 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048705 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

