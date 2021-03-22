Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARGO. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Argo Group International stock opened at $52.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Argo Group International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

