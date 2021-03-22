Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.57. 22,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,551,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 515 shares of company stock worth $4,162. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 35,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

