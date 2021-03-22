Arweave (AR) Market Cap Hits $775.50 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 74.2% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $775.50 million and $18.23 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $23.22 or 0.00042338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00050244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00629390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023322 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.