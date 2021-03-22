Ascendiant Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aemetis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $19.86 on Friday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $538.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

