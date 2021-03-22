Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASND. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $144.50 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $183.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $3,866,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,928,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,558.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

