Ashford Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $54.10. 12,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,981. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

