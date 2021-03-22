Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,603,000 after purchasing an additional 650,183 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Global Payments by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Global Payments by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $204.50. The stock had a trading volume of 38,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,372. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average of $189.42.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

