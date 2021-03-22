Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $37.97 Million Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,665 shares during the period. Magnite comprises approximately 3.7% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Magnite worth $37,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.25. 90,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,300. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

