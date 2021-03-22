Ashford Capital Management Inc. Invests $24.31 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 121,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,309,000. Teladoc Health makes up about 2.4% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after buying an additional 673,852 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $505,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at $111,521,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

TDOC stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.85. The stock had a trading volume of 45,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,702. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.55 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.26. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.13 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

