Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 223,380 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,380 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Appian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after buying an additional 169,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,116,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,277,000 after buying an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 684,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

APPN traded up $9.16 on Monday, hitting $160.82. 17,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,970. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

