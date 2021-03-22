Ashford Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $19,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,951,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,294,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,481,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TYL traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $422.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,834. The company has a 50-day moving average of $438.48 and a 200 day moving average of $409.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.80 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,255,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

