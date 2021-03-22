Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Down to $74.35

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.35, but opened at $71.69. Astec Industries shares last traded at $71.47, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Astec Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Astec Industries by 75.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Astec Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

