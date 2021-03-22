At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will post $514.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.00 million to $532.10 million. At Home Group reported sales of $397.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow At Home Group.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOME. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

Shares of HOME traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

In other news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 275,007 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,757 shares of company stock worth $4,644,476. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in At Home Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in At Home Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

