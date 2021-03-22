Atalan Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up about 8.7% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atalan Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $98,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,149,000 after buying an additional 34,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,908,000 after buying an additional 80,854 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after buying an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,275,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136 in the last three months. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $601.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $590.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $260.00 and a 1 year high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

