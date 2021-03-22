Augur (REP) Price Tops $34.01 on Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Augur has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $34.01 or 0.00059295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $374.08 million and $136.96 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00050717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.14 or 0.00640142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00068645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Augur

