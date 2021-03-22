Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,645 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Autodesk worth $325,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,557,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $261.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.52 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

