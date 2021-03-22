Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down to $93.62

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.62, but opened at $90.80. Autoliv shares last traded at $89.97, with a volume of 1,234 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,242,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

