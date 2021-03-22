AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $182.79 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $195.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.18. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.06.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

