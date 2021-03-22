Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.30 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 126,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 750.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 344,681 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 45.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 294,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

