Avidity Partners Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,300,000 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,977,000. AstraZeneca makes up about 3.7% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 0.09% of AstraZeneca at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $50.89. 757,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,502,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

