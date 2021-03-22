Avidity Partners Management LP Acquires Shares of 446,600 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 446,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,862,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.99% of AtriCure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after purchasing an additional 410,185 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $10,889,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,447,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,263,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,338 shares of company stock valued at $14,616,151. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,536. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. AtriCure’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

