Avidity Partners Management LP Buys 554,600 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,082,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,600 shares during the period. Change Healthcare accounts for about 1.9% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $57,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHNG. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,090,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,989,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 81,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHNG. Berenberg Bank lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.