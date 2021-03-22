Avidity Partners Management LP Buys Shares of 150,000 Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,073,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.74% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $996,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,282,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,230,829.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $7,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,244 shares of company stock worth $22,573,971 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

