Avidity Partners Management LP Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 525,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,648,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 243,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $23,218,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.68. 22,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,569. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

