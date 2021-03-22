Avidity Partners Management LP Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 247,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,419,000 after acquiring an additional 215,604 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,192 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,150 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,149,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,264,000 after buying an additional 140,565 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,303,000 after buying an additional 45,112 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.06. 16,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,415. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

