Avidity Partners Management LP Purchases 540,000 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Kadmon makes up approximately 1.3% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 5.58% of Kadmon worth $39,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kadmon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kadmon by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kadmon by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kadmon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

KDMN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.19. 58,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.