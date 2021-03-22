Avidity Partners Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.05% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,307.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $12.69. 2,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $302.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

